Cameroon -Indomitable Lions : FIFA’s Response to Antonio Conceiçao

The former coach of the Cameroon national team filed a complaint with FIFA for “abusive breach of contract”. A first response from the world football body has been received which is not favorable to Cameroon.

FIFA referred the case to the two parties on 19 April 2022, in the context of the case of Antonio Conceiçao against the Cameroonian Football Federation. In this correspondence, the world football body noted that in response to accusations of “abusive breach of contract” presented by the former coach of the Indomitable Lions, Fecafoot did not deign to react. “It appears that we have not received any correspondence from Fecafoot in response to the complaint filed by Mr. Antonio Conceçao da Silva Oliveira,” notes FIFA.

As a result, Cameroon should no longer be able to present a defence in this case. “In view of the above, we wish to inform the parties concerned that the submission phase of this case is now closed. This means that no further submissions from the parties will be allowed in the case,” the International Federation warns.

The International Federation informs the parties that it will “submit the present case to the Player Status Committee for review and final decision. The date of the meeting of the said decision-making body will be communicated in writing to the parties concerned in due course”.