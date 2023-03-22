Cameroon-Indomitable Lions: Jean Charles Castellatto Bonds With Public

While players are criticized for being distant from the public, the international defender offered a signing session of jerseys on March 21 at the Edimo Sports By Edimo Design shop.

Today, it is possible to get the authentic jersey of the Indomitable Lions while being in Cameroon. Thanks to FECAFOOT new partner, that is the equipment manufacturer One All Sports, the official jerseys of the Lions are now available in Cameroonian shelves thanks to the distribution carried out by like Edimo Design.

It is in this line that the shop located at the Carrefour hypermarket, The Playce, in Warda neighborhood in Yaounde received Jean Charles Castelletto last March 21. The visit of the Cameroonian international was an opportunity for the player to meet his fans. It was also a moment to sign many jerseys and other accessories.

According to Pascal Pierre, head of communication of this structure, it is all about allowing fans of the Indomitable Lions in particular and the public in general, to go to the stadium and support the Indomitable Lions, in an appropriate outfit, “We are very happy to be here today with Jean-Charles Castelleto, who is our guest and who has honoured us with his presence in this Edimo Sports By Edimo Design, in Yaounde, Cameroon. And as I said earlier, we have the duty to accompany our indomitable lions towards victory. It is therefore in continuity that Edimo Design, partner of Fecafoot, decided to give this opportunity to this star to get in touch with the public. The stars and the Indomitable Lions have generally been criticized for being distant from the people, so this is an opportunity to break this myth,” Pascal Pierre.