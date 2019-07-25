Cameroon: Indomitable lions lose two places in latest FIFA ranking

Cameroon’s indomitable lions have lost two places in the latest FIFA World rankings to occupy the 53rd position following their premature exit from the just ended African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to the July 2019 FIFA World ranking published today, Cameroon has dropped two positions, down to the 53rd place with a total of 1409 points.

In Africa, they occupy the 8th position, after Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt and Ghana respectively.

This drop in position could be associated to the indomitable lions’ quite poor performance at the just ended Africa cup of Nations in Egypt.

They won a single match against Guinea Bissau, drew with Ghana and Benin and was finally pushed out of the competition by Nigeria during the round of 16.