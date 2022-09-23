Sport › Football

Cameroon : Indomitable Lions Next Opponent South Korea Held in Check by Costa Rica!

Published on 23.09.2022 at 15h09 by Nana Kamsu Kom

South Korea

South Korea  held to a draw by Costa Rica in their first friendly match of the international break on Friday September 23rd 2022.

The South Koreans had to bend over backwards to avoid disappointment at home against a strong Costa Rican team. After opening the score at the 28th, the South Koreans were caught before the break (1-1; 41st). After the hour mark, in the 63rd minute, Jewisson Bennette scored twice to restore the South Americans’ lead.

It took the South Korean star to save his side’s honour in the 85th minute. Heung-Min Son then equalised to earn his country a 2-2 draw. The next match would be the clash with Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions, beaten by Uzbekistan 2-0, will have no choice but to win against South Korea who will be revengeful for this second and last match of the preparations for the World Cup Qatar 2022. Rigobert Song and his colts are warned!

