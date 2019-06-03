Cameroon: Indomitable Lions open Afcon 2019 training camp in Spain

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon today open their training camp in Spain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

After keeping it secret, the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot finally released the team’s program and work schedule on Monday June 3.

According to the program, the Lions arrive camp today and will hold double training sessions until June 9 when they play their firts friendly game against Zambia.

The next day, they play their second friendly against Spanish side Alcoron. Both games will be played at the training centre of Atletico Madrid.

Immediately after the second friendly, the Indomitable Lions take off for Qatar where they will for the second phase of their training camp from the 11-16 June at the Aspire training Centre.

They then take off for Yaounde on June 17 where they will train until June 20 when they take off for Egypt for the tournament.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon play their first game on June 25 against Guinea Bissau before facing Ghana four days later and round off their group games against Benin on July 2.