Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: Indomitable Lions start 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Malawi win

Published on 06.09.2021 at 16h00 by JournalduCameroun

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have started the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on a good foot, defeating Malawi two nil in their opening game last weekend at the Olembe Omnisports stadium in Yaounde.

First half goals from skipper Vincent Aboubakar and defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui sealed all three points for the Lions.

In the first official match played at the Olembe omnisports stadium, the Lions due to restrictions from the Confederation of African Football, the Lions were determined to roar their way to victory.

They immediately made a statement of intent nine minutes into the game when striker Vincent Abubakar latched onto a lofted pass from Pierre Kunde Malong to strike home the opener.

At the 23 minute mark, the Lions doubled their lead when Michael Ngadeu rose above the defence to power in a header.

The Lions then contained their opponents in the second half to see out the victory comfortably as they now face Cote d’Ivoire on Monday, June 6 in a crunch clash.

First Successful Test For Olembe

The Cameroon vs Malawi game was the first official match played at the Olembe Omnisports stadium though with no spectators.

All the pre-match talk surrounding the game regarding spectators and the press were immediately banished when the game started with the quality of the infrastructure seducing the fans watching the game.

With finishing works imminent, the Olembe Sports complex is well on course to host the opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement