The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have started the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on a good foot, defeating Malawi two nil in their opening game last weekend at the Olembe Omnisports stadium in Yaounde.

First half goals from skipper Vincent Aboubakar and defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui sealed all three points for the Lions.

In the first official match played at the Olembe omnisports stadium, the Lions due to restrictions from the Confederation of African Football, the Lions were determined to roar their way to victory.

They immediately made a statement of intent nine minutes into the game when striker Vincent Abubakar latched onto a lofted pass from Pierre Kunde Malong to strike home the opener.

At the 23 minute mark, the Lions doubled their lead when Michael Ngadeu rose above the defence to power in a header.

The Lions then contained their opponents in the second half to see out the victory comfortably as they now face Cote d’Ivoire on Monday, June 6 in a crunch clash.

First Successful Test For Olembe

The Cameroon vs Malawi game was the first official match played at the Olembe Omnisports stadium though with no spectators.

All the pre-match talk surrounding the game regarding spectators and the press were immediately banished when the game started with the quality of the infrastructure seducing the fans watching the game.

With finishing works imminent, the Olembe Sports complex is well on course to host the opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.