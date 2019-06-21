Cameroon: Indomitable Lions to leave for Egypt despite financial deadlock

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have finally decided to leave for Egypt after hours of delaye following a dispute with authorities relating to bonuses at the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a letter addressed to the Public, the Lions said they have decided to go Egypt today but have declined the additional five million francs each offered them by the government despite first receiving 20 millions franc each as participation bonus.

They however said, they will not be interested in talking about bonuses once they are in Egypt and want to focus only on playig and winning for the nation.

The Lions leave today after a deadlock that led to a eeting all night long between the Sports Minister, President of Fecafoot, the Head coach and his assistant and representatives of the players.

The players were proposed an extra five million francs each but the representatives sought to concert with their team mates before reaching an agreement.

After concertation, the players rejected the offer as the meeting ended in the early hours of Friday morning but the players have now decided to leave for Egypt.