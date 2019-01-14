Cameroon: Indebted Fecafoot to lay off workers

The Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot will lay off at least 24 workers in the day ahead as the new executive begins to restructure the body, a source at the football house has confirmed.

Meeting in Yaounde on Monday January 14, for the first meeting since they were elected on December 12,2018, 15 of the 17 members of the executive committee are looking for ways to modernise the management of the structure.

Taking over Fecafoot with a debt that stands at 994 million Francs cfa, the new executive hopes to lay off at least 24 out of the 62 workers to reduce the financial burden on the structure. The executive committee belives this move will save the structure about 23 million francs every month.

Monday’s executive committee meeting will also enable members to look into disputes at various clubs like Tonnerre of Yaounde, Racing of Bafoussam, Dynamo of Douala and Canon of Yaounde.

The committee will also adopt the various statuts governing the local competitions that will kick off across the national territory in the days ahead.

Several resolutions are expected at the end of the first meeting of the executive committee of the Cameroon Football Federation.