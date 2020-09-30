Cameroon: Information system set up to monitor market food stuff

A market information tool that will enable consumers to monitor and prevent structural mismatch between supply and demand of basic food items in the market will soon go operational.

Equipment for the operationalisation of the Cameroon Market Information Systems, CAMIS were handed over to the Ministry of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana on Tuesday, September 29 by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

Receiving the equipment for the operationalisation of the CAMIS, the Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana said the market information system is intended to reduce the information gap between production areas and consumption areas as well as serve as a tool for economic resilience, especially with regards to the spatial distribution of foodstuff.

The CAMIS has been set up with the technical and financial support of UNDP’s Economic Resilience Support Programme (PAREC).

“The CAMIS will improve on the capacity of the Ministry of Trade to monitor market information, it can also be useful to a trader or producer to monitor information on markets, to get equitable and stable prices…etc,” UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative Alassane Ba said.

After handing over the equipment to the Ministry of Trade, the Alassane Ba stressed the process still has some way to before it is fully implemented, notably the setting up of a database centre, mobilize resources in order to deploy the CAMIS all over the national territory..etc.

Stakeholders involved in the setting up of the system now have to identify and code the various targeted foodstuffs as well as harmonise measuring instruments.