Cameroon: Denizens of risky zones in Littoral region urged to leave as meteorology predicts more devastating rains

Local authorities have called on the population of risky areas in the Littoral region especially in the towns of Douala an d Edea to evacuate ahead of forecasted heavy rains that promise to be more devastating than those of Friday August 21.

The natural catastrophe that left many parts of Douala and Edea in the Littoral region of Cameroon engulfed into water Friday August 21 was predicted by the National Observatory on Climate Change.

According to the weather organization, more devastating rains looms on the horizon all through the national territory.

In order to avoid a situation where houses will be submerged with water together with belongings, local authorities have urged populations of risky zones to evacuate before it’s too late.

While extending the Head of State’s sympathy to flood victims in Edea Monday August 24, Territorial Administration boss, Paul Atanga Nji reiterated the collaboration call, calling on them to help the Government safe them by leaving swampy areas.