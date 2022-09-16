Cameroon- Insecurity : Police to Launch Special Operations in Yaounde

The regional delegate for national security in the Centre region gives instructions to his collaborators. Didier Ngah asked the latter to take the necessary measures to stop the rise of insecurity.

The security authorities of the Centre region, are not indifferent to the situation. Reliable information received by the regional delegation of the national security for the Centre region reports an upsurge in various acts of insecurity. These include assaults and armed robberies on board vehicles with tinted windows and other vehicles used as taxis in the city of Yaounde. The information is from the Regional Delegate of the National Security in the Centre region.

The Divisional Commissioner Didier Ngah called on his colleagues. He asked those in charge of the Mobile Intervention Group No. 1 Centre, the four central police stations and the special rapid intervention teams to take appropriate measures.

He prescribes hit-and-run operations, the setting in motion of anti-gang brigades, and increased vigilance during security checks. The aim is to overcome the security threat to the inhabitants of the capital city. These measures are contained in a message that the delegate sent to his collaborators and a copy which is circulating on the web.

They come at a time when several acts of aggression have been recorded in the city . On 12 September, three hooded thugs armed with automatic pistols broke into the home of the principal steward of the Unity Palace in Ahala. They took the weapon of a policeman after wounding him. At the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, individuals travelling in luxury vehicles carried out a burglary and were arrested on 1 September. In addition to these acts, there have been assaults in taxis and in the neighbourhoods of Yaounde.