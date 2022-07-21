Cameroon-Insecurity: Vigilance Committees Return to Yaounde

The Divisional officer of Yaoundé 1 sub-division, Arouna Nyandji Mgbatou, just held a meeting with the traditional chiefs on this issue.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, June 20, 2022, under the instruction of the Mfoundi Senior divisional officer, Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent. The administrative authority is on the front lines of the fight against insecurity in its command territory, which is the political capital of Cameroon. At a time when Yaounde is under the threat of homemade bombs and other acts of insecurity, the head of the department gave instructions to his collaborators.

“The Senior Divisional officer asked us to revitalize the vigilance committees, and involve the populations in securing their environment,” said the Divisional officer after the meeting. The latter was an opportunity for the head of the Yaounde 1st subdivision to pass on these orders to the traditional chiefs. The latter being closer to the population will raise awareness in the neighborhoods.

The final objective is to strengthen collaboration between the populations, law enforcement, and administrative authorities. To do this, the sub-prefect cited a few actions that could contribute to achieving this objective. “I invite people to buy the whistles and the torches. As soon as the neighbor is in trouble, you pick up your whistle, you trigger the alert, “said Arouna Nyandji Mgbatou.

At the end of the meeting, the traditional chiefs were given the mission of sensitizing the population. Also associated with the accomplishment of this task are religious and market leaders.