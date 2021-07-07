Cameroon: Intensive COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off today

A five-day intensive vaccination campaign against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic kicks off this Wednesday July 7 across the national territory with the objective to inoculate as many Cameroonians as possible aged 18 and above.

Cameroonians will have to chose between the Chinese Sinopharm and the British Aztrazeneca vaccines available in over 360,000 doses distributed across the ten regions.

The Centre and Littoral regions, two of the most hard hit by the pandemic have received 118,466 and 83,178 doses respectively.

Over 30,000 doses were set to the West, another region grappling with the pandemic, 20,943 to the North West, 16,678 to the South West, over 21,000 to the Far North, 15,941 to the South, 13,812 to the Adamawa, 10,010 to the East, and finally 27,478 to the North.

Ahead of today’s kick off, community agents of the Extended Immunization Programme in charge of the campaign were drilled on how to effectively sensitize the populations on the need to take the jab and how to go about the vaccination exercise.

They are expected to public places including markets, schools, churches and enterprises so as to have the highest number of Cameroonians vaccinated.

The door-to-door strategy is equally in view.

This intensive phase was organized after a national campaign to immunize Cameroonians against the deadly pandemic failed to reach its target due to vaccine hesitancy.

Health officials are optimistic that the five-day campaign will help inoculate a good number of Cameroonians provided they don’t shy away from the vaccine as it has been the case till now.