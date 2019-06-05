Cameroon: Inter-ministerial delegation to visit Limbe after Sonara fire

An inter-ministerial delegation will visit Limbe on Thursday June 12, to assess the damage caused following last weekend’s fire disaster at the National Oil Refinery, Sonara, government has said.

To that effect, the Prime Minister, Head of Goverment, Joseph Dion Ngute has designated the Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba to lead the delegation to Limbe.

According to a communiqué from the Prime Minister’s Office, the delegation will visit the affected area and hold working sessions with the personnel of Sonara as well as the affected population.

On Friday May 31, fire ravaged part of the production unit of the National Oil Refinery, Sonara prompting fears of an increase in the price of petroleum products.

However, the government was quick to allay fears, insisting prices of petroleum products remain the same and said investigations have been opened to determine the cause of the fire.