Cameroon: Interim mayor appointed to replace deceased Ekema Patrick

Dr. Efande John Lyonga has been appointed interim Mayor of the Buea Council for a period of sixty days before a fresh election is held.

He was appointed on Wednesday October 30 by the Senior Divisional Officer of Fako, Emmanuel Ledoux Engamba following the death of Patrick Ekema Esunge on Sunday.

Voted in as second deputy myor of the council in 2013, he was elevated to first deputy on July 27, 2019 after a council session passed a vote of no confidence on Emmanuel Motomby Mbome following his regular absences from council sessions.

The interim mayor will now run the affairs of the council for sixty days beforre fresh elections will be conducted to get the successor of Patrick Ekema Esunge.