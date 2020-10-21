Cameroon: Intermediate lions’ coach, Yves Clement Aroga sacked

Football authorities in Cameroon have terminated the contract of the intermediate lions’ coach, Yves Clement Aroga three months to the African Nations Championship, CHAN to be hosted by Cameroon over poor performance.

The decision was taken this Wednesday October 21 at the end of the first phase of an evaluation meeting between the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT on the team’s preparedness ahead of the CHAN slated to begin on January 16 in Cameroon.

According to a release signed by the Sports boss, Yves Clement Aroga’s contract was terminated due to poor performance.

He has been replaced by Martin Mpile Ndtoungou who will lead intermediate lions during the football bonanza come January 16, 2021 with David Pagou as assistant coach.

The rest of technical staff has been maintained.

As for Yves Clement Aroga, he has been temporarily placed at the disposition of the Cameroon Football Federation.

Few hours before he was laid off, Yves Clement Aroga published the list of players selected for the next phase of CHAN 2021 preparations.

In eleven matches that he coordinated, the team recorded six victories, five draws and one loss.