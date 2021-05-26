Cameroon unveils list of athletes for International Cycling Tour

Published on 26.05.2021 at 15h40 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon has made public the list of athletes to take part in the 17th edition of the country’s International Cycling Tour which kicks off this Saturday May 29 with the first lap taking athletes from Yaounde to Ayos in the Centre region.

Altogether, they are 12 of them out of 19 originally selected and trained for more than a month ahead of the competition, including cycling champion, Clovis Kamzong Abessolo.

The 12 athletes are grouped under two teams, the SNH Velo Club and the national cycling team.

10 countries from Europe and Africa are expected to participate in this year’s cycling event.

Ahead of Saturday’s kick off, delegates including two new countries, France and Bulgaria will begin arriving Cameroon as from tomorrow Thursday May 27.