Cameroon: International dev’t Organizations offer COVID-19 kits worth FCFA 2.3billion to Gov’t

The Government of Cameroon today received a consignment of COVID-19 medical kits worth 2.3billion FCFA from some international development Organizations to help the country reinforce its national response strategy against the killer pandemic.

The consignment donated by the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank Group and the Global Fund was handed over to Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda by the UNDP resident representative Jean-Luc Stalon this Monday in Yaounde.

The consignment is comprised of gloves, ventilators, face masks, medical robes, boots and test kits.

Receiving the donation, Minister Malachie Manaouda thanked the Organizations for the kind gesture and indicated that it will help step up Cameroon’s fight against the Coronavirus.

He disclosed the consignment will immediately be dispatched to the different regions to reinforce the protection of the medical personnel who are the most vulnerable actors in the frontline of the fight against the virus.

Reports have it that since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last March 6, a good number of health personnel contracted the virus, some of them recovered and others succumbed to it.