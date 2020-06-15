The government of Cameroon has been urged to immediately investigate the circumstances leading to the death of journalist Samuel and bring the culprit to book.

At the UN Security Council meeting on Cameroon and the Central African sub region last weekend, several countries expressed concerns at the death of the journalist while in detention.

The United States Mission to the UN called for an independent investigation into Wazizi’s death as well as drew attention to the conflict in Cameroon which according to the UN Refugee Agency has displaced nearly 680.0000 persons.

“The U.S. also calls attention to the conflict in Cameroon, which @Refugees reports has displaced nearly 680K people. We are deeply concerned by the death of journalist Samuel Wazizi while in Cameroonian military detention & call for an ind. investigation,” the US Mission tweeted.

On their part, the German Mission to Cameroon, focused on the impact of the conflict on the sub region while calling for accountability in Wazizi’s death as well as respect for human life.

“The situation in #Cameroon & its negative impact on Central Africa remain of particular concern. On the death of journalist #SamuelWazizi in detention, Germany urgently calls for accountability, respect for human rights and freedom of the press,” a tweet from the German Mission to the UN read.