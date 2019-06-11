Cameroon: Int’l community urged to pressure Biya regime over Anglophone crisis

The international community should pressure the government of Cameroon to allow free access to human rights organisations and humanitarian relief organisations in the Anglophone regions, the Social Democratic Front has urged.

As one of its resolution at the just ended National Executive meeting of the party in Yaounde, the party thanked the international community for their assistance to persons affected by the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

“(The SDF) thanks the international community for the concern they hav shown so far in the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon and calls on them to intensify this huanitarian relief effort…”the party said in a communiqué.

It went further to called on the international community to pressure government to “allow free access to human rights organiations and humanitarian relief organisations” to the conflict zones.

The government of Cameroon has on several occasions been accused of denying access to human rights workers to investigate allegations of human rigts violations.

Last month, Human Rights Watch accused Cameroonian authorities of denying access into the country to one of their researcher despite having all the the valid entry documeents.

The government has on several occasions rejectted allegations of rights abuses by soldiers in the restive Anglophone regions but has promised to anction any soldier found guilty of committing such acts.