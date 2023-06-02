Cameroon Intl Cycling Tour Gets Blue Touch

The 19th edition of the Cameroon International Cycling Tour is on course as cyclists from over ten participating teams battle for the yellow jersey.

The first lap of the race takes place on Saturday, June 03, 2023 between Figuil and Garoua (103kilometres) in the North Region. The race returns to Garoua for the first time in a decade as the population came out in their numbers to cheer out the cyclists.

From the June 3-11, the cyclists will ride through the country in eight laps for a total distance of 903 kilometres.

This year’s race brings together teams from host nation Cameroon, Rwanda, Benin, Morocco, Algeria, France and the Netherlands.

Before the first lap on Saturday, the official presentation of the teams took place at the Garoua ceremonial ground.

For the return of the race in Garoua for the first time in ten years, the population was eager to live the event the event as they came out massively on Friday for the presentation of the teams. The bright weather that welcomed the athletes was made more radiant by CAMTEL with its flagship product Blue.

As a major sponsor of the Cameroon international Cycling Tour, the incumbent telecommunications once again has kept to its promise of supporting the event as it has always done in the previous editions.

CAMTEL made its mark at the presentation ceremony by offering several prizes from gadgets to communication credit to population that turned out to witness the presentation ceremony. That is just the starting point for CAMTEL, more is still to come in the course of the race.

The General Manager of CAMTEL, Judith Yah Sunday epse ACHIDI has deployed a huge arsenal to grace the tour from start to finish. As a strategic partner of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, CAMTEL will be offering prizes at every stage of the tour to the cyclists and also gifts the population that will be turning up to cheer on.

As tradition demands for CAMTEL, the incumbent telecommunications operator will be giving out the blue jersey to the best Cameroonian cyclist at the end of each lap, followed by other prizes in cash and gifts.

To crown it all on the final day, the General Manager of CAMTEL has made available a huge envelope for the best Cameroonian cyclist on the general classification which will be handed out after the cyclists cross the final finish line at the Club CAMTEL in Yaounde.