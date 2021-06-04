Cameroon: Int’l Menstrual Hygiene Coalition donates about 1000 pads to Anglophone crisis refugees in Nigeria

Cameroonian girls who fled the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of the country since 2016 to take refuge at the Adagon Refugee Camp in Cross River State, Nigeria have received about 1000 reusable pads with antimicrobial properties, offered by the Welisane Foundation in partnership with stakeholders around the world.

As part of activities to mark the 2021 edition of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, commemorated last May 28, award-winning NGO, Welisane Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that fights to address issues that effect and block the girl child and women from advancing in the society led the International Menstrual Hygiene Coalition to reach out to Anglophone crisis refugee girls and women at the Adagon Refugee Camp in Nigeria.

The three-month project which is in its pilot phase was launched under the patronage of Cameroon’s Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, with administrative support from the Prime Minister’s office and technical support from the UN Refugee Agency.

Through this campaign, at least 1000 reusable pads with antimicrobial properties were distributed to Cameroonian refugee women in Nigeria living under dire situations and facing unbearable conditions during their period every month.

“This donation is to help the refugees fight infections…the pads are eco-friendly, cost effective as they can last for up to five years if properly catered for…” Welisane Mokwe Nkeng, award-winning gender activist, Founder/President of the Welisane Foundation cum Coordinator of the coalition said.

“Based on the unbearable conditions women and girls living in the refugee camps face during their period of menstruation, it is important to support them with reusable sanitary pads as a sustainable solution to improve on their sexual reproductive health…” She added.

Besides the pads donation, the beneficiaries were schooled on proper menstrual hygiene management and reproductive health.

In response, they expressed gratitude to the donors for thinking about them and their plight in the neighbouring country as violence continues to persist back home. “We really appreciate them because the pads will help the girls to keep clean and stay healthy,” said one of the beneficiaries.

They used the opportunity to appeal to other people of goodwill to emulate the example of the coalition to donate to them so as to enable them remain safe, clean and healthy.

About the International Menstrual Hygiene Coalition

The International Menstrual Coalition is an initiative of the Welisane Foundation. The coalition is made up of not-for-profit organizations drawn from Cameroon, Nigeria, Brazil and USA including Aid Refugee Children, Speak up Sis, Natinee, Network for Solidarity Hope and Empowerment, N4She, She’s Stem, Plume D’or and CLISSD.

According to the general Coordinator, the initiative which aims at empowering girls to “manage their periods in privacy, safety and in dignity…” is being implemented through an integrated, multi-sector approach consisting of promoting the rights of displaced persons, promoting menstrual hygiene and reproductive health amongst refugees in camp.

The current phase will run till July 28 with the target to raise up to 2000 pads to give out within these three months.

The General Coordinator says the project will executed annually in order to help build the idea of the coalition around menstrual hygiene stronger.