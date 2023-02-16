Cameroon Introduces New Licences to Govern Transport Companies

Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, the Minister of Transport has just signed a note instituting new licenses to govern the sector.

The special license “S5” is instituted for urban and peri-urban transport services of people by vehicles of 11 seats maximum. The “S6” is for the transport of goods on own account. The “S7″ is dedicated to goods by tricycle. S8″ is for passenger transport service by tricycle. S9” is for the operation of the vehicle rental business and “S10” for the passenger taxi service operated via digital platforms. In addition to these licences, it is also necessary to have authorisations to operate in each category.

The member of the government reminds the road transport sectors that “the new and old licences are issued by the decentralised services of the Ministry of Transport, except for the special S8 and S10 licences, which are issued by the road transport directorate“. And concerning the authorisations to carry out road transport activities, the new ones as well as the old ones are delivered exclusively by the Minister of Transport at the central level.

It also invites road transport actors in general and particularly holders of valid licences to comply with the Prime

The institution of these new licences comes in a context where the government has noted abuses in the urban road transport sector. Indeed, transport via digital platforms and tricycles were operating without a licence or authorisation. This was considered unfair competition by other transporters.

The implementation of these new licences could be a new source of revenue for the public treasury because, according to the Prime Minister’s decree, the transport of people and goods by tricycle is now subject to obtaining a licence for which the fee is set at 7500 F. For the transport of dangerous goods (hydrocarbons/fuels) on the national territory, the applicant must pay a sum of 100,000 F in order to obtain an authorisation allowing him to operate legally. The payment of double this amount is now compulsory to obtain an authorisation for the exercise of the activity of road transport of general cargo on own account, but also for road transport of goods on own account.