Investigations have been opened against a group of policemen caught on camera severely torturing a suspect at a police station in Yaounde, the Delegate General for National Security Martin Mbarga Nguele has announced.

Amateur footages emerged on social media on Tuesday, September 21 showing a group of policemen beating a suspect with a cutlass.

According to a communiqué from the Delegate General of National Security, the incident occurred on the night of September 15 to 16 at the 18 police district in Yaounde.

“The policemen in question have been well identified and appropriate measures have been taken to ensure they respond to charges brought before the competent legal and judicial instruments.