Cameroon: Investigations opened to trace mortal remains of beheaded teacher in Bamenda

Investigations have been opened to find the mortal remains of a teacher who was mutilated and his head abandoned on the streets of Bamenda on Tuesday.

In a communiqué signed on Wednesday,the Governor of the North West region Adolphe Lele LAfrique said security forces have launched an operation to recover the body as well as crackdown on the perpetrators of the act.

While extending government’s condolences to the family of the deceased, the Governor of the North West region called on the population to shun fear and go about their activities while collabrating with security forces to track down perpetrators of terrorist acts.

The head of Wountai Vondou Olivier, a teacher at the Government Bilingual High School Nitop was abandoned around Mobile Nkwen by unidentified men on a bike who immediately took off.

It is not clear why the teacher was beheaded but several armed groups have denied responsibility of the gruesome murder.