Cameroon is Preparing to Pay 287.6 BFCA Public Debt Interest in 2023

Published on 14.07.2022 at 11h39 by Nana Kamsukom

During the year 2023, the State of Cameroon estimates that the interest to be paid on all public debt will amount to  287.6 billion.

 

 

According to the medium-term economic and budgetary programming document (2023-2025), this envelope is up by  48 billion compared to 2022, or 20.03% in relative value. This increase is due to “the increase in the stock of domestic debt, as well as the beginning of the payment in 2023 of interest on the statutory advances due to the BEAC (16.9 billion CFA francs), and whose stock amounts to 577.9 billion CFA francs to date”.

 

As a reminder, according to the Autonomous Amortization Fund, the manager of Cameroon’s public debt, as at 31 March 2022, the outstanding debt of the Cameroonian public sector stood at CFAF 11,456 billion, representing 45% of GDP. This stock is up by 7.4% year-on-year, and is made up of 92.5% of the direct debt of the central government and 7.4% of the debt of public enterprises.

