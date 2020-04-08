All is now set for the local manufacture of face masks in Cameroon with technical assistance of Israel.

The information was made known in Yaounde on Monday, April 6, 2020 following an audience which the Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute granted the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon Isi Yanouka.

The project seeks to assist the government it its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The special masks will be used by medical and health personnel as they battle to cure patients.

The project is located at the National Advanced School of Engineering (Polytechnique) in Yaounde where the Israeli Ambassador to Cameroon, Isi Yanouka led a team to the project site to ensure all is ready for the take off.

“It is a great combination of Israeli technology and the masks are made in Cameroon one hundred per cent by the people of Cameroon. If the masks are produced in large quantities, they can be exported to African countries or other countries in the world because the printing centre at Polytechnique is the most advanced in Africa with 23 printers,” the Israeli diplomat told reporters, adding that the printers have the potential of producing about 400 masks each day.

The project is jointly run by the Israeli Embassy in Cameroon and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) with the technical support of developers of software in Israel.