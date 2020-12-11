Cameroon: Issa Hayatou named CAF’s Honorary President

Cameroonian-born and former President of the Confederation of African Football CAF has been granted the status of Honorary President of the institution.

The decision suggested by CAF’s Executive Committee which met Thursday December 10 via video conferencing was adopted during the organization’s 42nd General Assembly Friday December 11.

“The Executive Committee has decided to propose to the General Assembly of CAF to grant the status of Honorary President of CAF to Mr. Issa Hayatou, the renowned personality of African football for his work…” A release on the website of the institution reads.

According to the Executive Committee, this status is to acknowledge the great strides made by Issa Hayatou toward developing African football.

“This distinguished leader presided over CAF for 30 years – from 1987 to 2017 – and this honour salutes his immense role in the development of African football.”

After having been at the head of the African football governing body for thirty years, the Cameroonian-born was beaten during the 2017 election by the institution’s former boss Ahmad Ahmad who has been suspended by FIFA over corruption charges.

The Executive Committee equally noted with satisfaction Cameroon’s readiness to host the upcoming African Nations Football Championship, CHAN.