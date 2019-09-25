All those concerned by Anglophone crisis should be represented at national dialogue- Agbor Balla

The President of the Centre for Human Right and Democracy, Bar Agbor Balla has underscored the importance of the presence of all those concerned by the Anglophone crisis at the major national dialogue slated to hold from September 30 to October 4, 2019.

Speaking yesterday in Yaounde after he was received by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in line with pre-dialogue consultations, Barrister Agbor Balla mentioned the importance of the inclusive nature of the major national dialogue convened by President Paul Biya.

“It is a necessity for each and every one concerned in one way or the other to be represented whether you are a separatist or whoever…” Barrister Agbor Balla said.

According to him, the Anglophone crisis cannot be effectively resolved in the absence of both the victims and the authors of the crisis.

In line with this, Barrister Agbor Balla mentioned that he and his organisation asked the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to ensure that separatists from the diaspora should be guaranteed that in case they come to partake in the dialogue, they will not be arrested.

Since the announcement of the convening of a major national dialogue by President Paul Biya, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute has been holding consultative talks with different actors of the society to receive their proposals in view of the successful holding of the national event.