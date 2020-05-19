Cameroon: It’s important for us to strictly respect anti-COVID-19 measures- H.E Paul Biya

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has called on his fellow compatriots to strictly respect the measures put in place by the Government to fight back the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over one hundred lives in the country.

President Paul Biya made the call Tuesday evening in an unusual but highly awaited address to the nation on the eve of the celebration of the country’s National Unity Day in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic whose case stand at over three thousand in Cameroon.

According to President Paul Biya, it is only by observing these measures including the constant washing of hands with water and soap, social distancing and the wearing of protective facemasks in public palces that we will successfully put the deadly Coronavirus pandemic at bay.

President Paul Biya was addressing Cameroonians for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic showed its ugly face in the country on March 6.