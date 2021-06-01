Politics › Judicial

Cameroon: Jailed Ambazonia leaders’ lawyer, Bar. Nicodemus Amungwa arrested

Published on 01.06.2021 at 17h46 by journal du Cameroun

Barrister Nicodemus Amungwa (c) copyright
Barrister Nicodemus Amungwa, one of the lawyers, communication and media head of the jailed Ambazonia leaders is currently detained at the State Secretariat for Defence, SED in Yaounde.

 

According to reports, the lawyer is suspected of complicity with secessionists fighting for a separate State of Ambazonia in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

He was arrested Monday May 31 and expected to appear before the military court this Tuesday.

The Government is yet to issue a statement on this reported arrest.

 

