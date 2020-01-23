Cameroon: Jailed Ambazonia leaders stripped of belongings in prison cell

Published on 23.01.2020 at 14h21 by journalduCameroun

Unidentified prisoners in Kondengui have allegedly broken into the cells of some jailed Ambazonia leaders, making away with foodstuffs, money and other valuable items, sources have said.

The incident reportedly took place Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the Kondengui Maximum Security Prison in Yaounde.

Prisoners within the detention facility invaded one of the cells hosting jailed Ambazonia leaders including Prof Awasum, Shufai, and Dr Fidelis Ndeh-Che.

Sources say they made away with foodstuffs, money and other valuable items.

Nothing has however filtered on the part of the Prison Administrator at the Yaounde Kondengui prison on the alleged theft case so far.

Ayuk Tabe and nine other Ambazonia leaders were handed a life sentence plus fines to pay last year