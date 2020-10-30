Cameroon: Jailed Mancho Bibixy slammed 18 months imprisonment over prison riot

Anglophone activist and leader of the coffin revolution, Mancho Bibixy and Ngalim Felix detained at the Yaounde Kondengui prison have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in absentia for group rebellion at the detention facility last year.

The sentence was handed down Thursday October 29 by the Yaounde Court of Appeal.

According to reports, it was passed in the absence of the jailed Anglophone activists who were simply notified by other Anglophone inmates taken to court for the trial.

They were judged over prison mutiny on July 2019. The protests which began peacefully, turned violent after suspected hardened criminals destroyed offices and set part of the Kondengui prison on fire.

The two activists were nonetheless acquitted four charges including; theft, group destruction, attempt to escape and Injuries inflicted on detainees.

Mancho Bibixy and co it should be recalled were slammed a 15-year sentence with heavy fines in 2018 after they were accused of rebellion, spreading false information, hostility against the state, treason and for taking part in protests in the Anglophone regions of the country.