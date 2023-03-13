Health › News

Cameroon : Japan Grants FCFA 1.3 billion for Construction works in South West Region

Published on 13.03.2023 at 11h31 by JDC

Signing agreement between Cameroon and Japan

The Japanese ambassador to Cameroon and the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme  signed on March 10 in Yaounde, a financing agreement amounting to CFAF 1.3 billion.

 

 

This support  from the Japanese government is intended for the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North-West and South-West Regions (PPRD-No/So) for which the UNDP is the technical partner.

The Japanese grant will be used specifically for projects in the South West region. It will be used to rehabilitate 9 integrated health centres and 17 solar water points.

This funding from Japan is the second of its kind after that of 2021. Indeed, on 18 February 2021, Japan had already granted CFAF 1.5 billion to PPRD-No/So. This funding, like the one agreed today, was already intended for the rehabilitation of 9 integrated health centres and a dozen water points in the Fako department, South West region.

Japan is the only country to have contributed to the PPRD-No/So funding, estimated at CFAF 154 billion. The other funding came from the Cameroonian government and the private sector.

