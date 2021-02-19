The government of Japan has offered its support to the recovery plan of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon by offering USD 2,750,998(Two million, Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety Eight US Dollars).

The financing agreement was signed on Thursday, February 18 by the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon, Osawa Tsutomu, the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey and the Resient Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Jean Luc stalon.

The agreement that was signed at the Star Building in the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute is geared towards the provision of potable water supply and health facilities in Fako Division, South West Region.

According to the UNDP, the signing is an opportunity to celebrate the multilateral cooperation between Japan, Cameroon and the United Nations.

Japan thus becomes the of Cameroon to respond favourably to the appeal that was launched by Cameroon to support the recovery efforts following the Major National Dialogue to resolve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.