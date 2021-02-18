The government of Cameroon, the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP and Japan will on Thursday, February 18 sign a partnership agreement to provide healthcare and access to potable water in Fako Division, South West Region of Cameroon.

The partnership agreement worth about FCFA 2,5 Billion will be signed today at the Star Building by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute and the UNDP Resident Representative, Dr Jean Luc Stallon and the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon.

To that effect, the UNDP Resident Representative, Dr Jean Luc Stallon was received in audience on Wednesday by the Prime Minister as both men discussed development initiatives