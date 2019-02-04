Cameroon: Jean De Dieu Momo in hot waters over anti semitic comments

The Israeli Embassy in Cameroon has frowned at what it describes as anti semitic comments used by a Cameroonian government official on State television on Sunday.

Cameeroon’s Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Justice Jean De Dieu Momo on CRTV’s Sunday programme Actualité Hebdo visibly compared the current impasse between the regime in place and the Cameroon Renaissance Movement to that of Hitler and jews in Germany.

During the program Jean De Dieu Momo said: “In Germany, there was a community that was very rich, who had all the economic levers, they were the jews and they were very arrogant (…) while the Germans felt frustrated, then one day Adolf Hitler came to power and put these people in a gas chamber (…).”

In a strongly worded communiqué, the Israeli Emabssy in Cameroon condemned the Minister’s outing which he thinks justifies the massacre perpetrated by Adolf Hitler on the jews.

“These anti semitic remarks which come just a week after the world and Cameroon took part in the commemoration of the International Holocaust Rememberance Day, are a great disappointment in view of the friendly bilateral relations that exist between Cameroon and Israel… which supports the people of Cameroon in all areas,” the Israeli Embassy in Cameroon said.

“The Embassy of Israel in Cameroon is outraged by (Jean De Dieu Momo’s comments), which so lightly depict such a sad and tragic history of humanity, which distorts the image of the relations between our two people – strongly condemns these words and expect (an immediate) apology and will monitor the steps taken,”the Embassy said.