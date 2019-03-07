Cameroon: John Fru Ndi at hearing of Ambazonia leaders

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi has arrived the Yaounde Military tribunal to attend the trial of the ten separatist leaders who will be returning to court today.

Ni John Fru Ndi who arrived the court this morning alongside the party’s scribe Jean Tsomelou will be attendi ng the trial fir the first time since the case opened.

Last month, the SDF’s Vice President and flag bearer at last October 7 Presidential election Joshua Osih was also in court to sit through the hearing.

In the heat of the Anglophone crisis, the ocial Democratic Front has continued to stress on its federalist stance and has accused the Biya regime of blocking dialogue that could help solve the crisis.