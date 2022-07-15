Cameroon-Johnston College: Construction Of The Gymnasium Stopped Since 2021

The project to set up a sports complex to facilitate the exercise of the disciplines has stalled for several months due to financial constraints.

The total cost of the project was estimated at 3 billion F. It is a gymnasium at the Johnston Bilingual College in Yaounde. This is an initiative of the Cameroon Volleyball Federation to fill the gap observed in playing areas. To achieve this, donations from the national teams had been given thanks to their victories at the international level.

But today, an investment of 800 million F has been made for a gymnasium which, according to the model, should appear as a sports complex with beach volleyball courts, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a dormitory, etc., on an area of ​​about four hectares.

To date, reveals the daily Cameroon Tribune, the works show an execution rate of 30% for 40% of time consumption. The foundations are completed, for example and the ground floor is approximately 85% complete.

But the work is no longer progressing. The two beach volleyball courts are still waiting for the sand, the same for building B which is waiting for its coat of paint, and the new basement building R + 3 which has yet to come out of the ground.

What has already been completed, however, is the framework, the fitted-out gutters, the access stairs, and the special accesses for the disabled.

Julien Serge Abouem, president of Fecavolley explains these work stoppages by saying, “we have put national teams on training as part of the preparation for the playoffs for the African and youth games. That makes us at least sixty people we have to manage. It was difficult for us to continue construction during this period. Second, we’ve had funding delays from our sponsors who are having a tough time themselves. We believe that as soon as they regain liquidity, we will resume work with great strides.”