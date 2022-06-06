Cameroon Joins Commonwealth To Celebrate Platinum Jubilee Of Her Majesty,Queen Elizabeth II

The celebration commenced with a round table conference.It was organised by the Ministry of External Relations at the International Relations Institute of Cameroon IRIC.

Minister Mbella Mbella lightened the beacon to mark Cameroon’s participation in the Platinum Jubilee as well as recognition of the Queen’s Commonwealth awardness.

Adressing guest, at the anniversary party Friday June 3rd,British High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E Dr Dennys-McClure, situated the fruits of cooperation between the UK and Cameroon.

” We remain particularly proud of our engagement with Cameroon through the commonwealth” Dr. Dennys stated.

The diplomat said the High Commission has for years, continued to work with government to improve governance and human rights, increase trade and investment, support a resilient economy and promote more enviromental and climate sensitive development as well as addressed issues of instability in the Far North region while providing vital humanitarian assistance to people in conflict-affected North West and South West regions.

Celebration In England

The festivities marking 70 years of reign of the British monarch are held from Thursday to Sunday throughout the kingdom.

With fanfares, parties and parades, the British people celebrate for four days the 70 years of reign of their sovereign. No British monarch has ever reigned as long as Elizabeth II, who came to the throne at the age of 25 on February 6, 1952.

The festivities throughout the United Kingdom began on Thursday, June 2, with the traditional annual “Salute to the Colors” military parade in London. A “Trooping the Colour” in which Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne participated, in uniform and on horseback. Having become rare in public due to her declining health, the Queen was cheered by tens of thousands of people when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The royal family, limited to only those members who have official duties and their children, also made an appearance on the balcony of the royal palace during the flypast.

On Friday, a mass of thanksgiving was celebrated at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, in the absence of the Queen. On Saturday, a big concert was organized in front of Buckingham Palace, with, among the headliners, Alicia Keys, Queen and Diana Ross. On Sunday, millions of Britons gathered to participate in thousands of neighborhood lunches and street parties.

Source: Gp