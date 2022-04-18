Cameroon Joins The Rest Of The World To Celebrate International Street Child Day

Authorities in Cameroon moved 150 children from the streets of the capital to centers for abandoned kids on Tuesday as part of its observance of International Day for Street Children.

The government says the number of street children in Cameroon has risen sharply due to poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflicts at the nation’s borders.

Rights and humanitarian groups moved from street to street, visiting markets, riversides and abandoned buildings in Cameroon’s capital city, Yaounde, in search of homeless children.

When they were found, some children agreed to go to shelters. Others refused and were given clothes and food.

Rachel Balafai, of head the Street Child Center, a Yaounde charity, said the search was conducted at night because that is when searchers believe they will find the children and can see the conditions under which they live.

Balafai said her association this week gave food and clothing to 230 street children who are from Cameroon’s northern border with Nigeria.

She said uninformed people in northern Cameroon make children believe there are opportunities to improve their living conditions in Douala and Yaounde, Cameroon’s largest cities. Balafai said some of the children are orphans.

Moreover , some of these kids turn out to be thieves as they move around harassing passers- by. Others turn out to be hawckers.

Some parents intentionally send the little ones on the street so they sell snacks and return the money home . A responsibility which is solely that of parents.

Post central , Warda, Rond Point Nlonkak are the sites which harbors a great number of these children .

« I have had my chop here for over 8 years now . I see these kids loitering around and living under harsh conditions , some actually die of hunger or untreated illness » says Magbor , a shop owner at Nlongkak.

Journal du Cameroon spoke to Pr. Serve Awom a psychologist who explained that

“ These children need to undergo a re education process . They have a poor social incersion and so can not be let out there without any guidance. The UN and Cameroon Government are working on providing a better environment for these children and so far I think it’s paying off.”