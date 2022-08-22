Cameroon Joins UN Global Alliance to Fight HIV/AIDS in Children

UNAIDS, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have just set up a new global alliance to end childhood AIDS by 2030. Cameroon is one of twelve African countries that have decided to join this alliance.

The Cameroonian authorities are thus committed to reducing the gap in care between adults and children. Cameroon is not the only country concerned by this disparity. UNAIDS officials speak of a global reality. “The large gap in treatment between children and adults is a scandal. Through this alliance, we will turn that outrage into action,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

It is to address this “glaring” disparity that the alliance was created. Over the next eight years, the same actions will be taken in each of the 12 countries to close the treatment gap for adolescents and pregnant and lactating women. It will also focus on preventing and detecting new HIV infections in adolescents and pregnant women. And ensuring access to testing and optimised treatment. Thanks to all these actions, the new UN alliance will undoubtedly help Cameroon to improve its response to children.

For the moment, it is mainly the prevalence of AIDS among adolescents that has preoccupied Yaounde. In the 2021-2023 National Strategic Plan (NSP) for the fight against AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STDs) in Cameroon, the 15-24 age group is presented as a vulnerable target. According to official figures, 30% of new infections concern this age group.