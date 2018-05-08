Cameroon joins world to commemorate red cross day today

Cameroonians today join the world over to commemorate World Red Cross day.

According to official statistics, the day is celebrated on every May 8, because it marks the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, founder of the Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The day is celebrated annually in order to commemorate principles of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It is meant to pay tribute to the participants of the event and their contribution for helping people in need. After World War I, Red Cross was introduced in order to call for peace. This was done as part of international commission of 14th International Conference of the Red Cross. Red Cross Truce principles were approved at 15th International Conference at Tokyo in 1934.

The permission to make World Red Cross Day an annual event was by the International Federation of the Red Cross Societies (IFRC) General Assembly to League of the Red Cross Societies (LORCS). The day was first celebrated in 1948, when it was officially named as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

The day is celebrated internationally in order to reduce suffering and enable people live a more dignified life. The idea is to protect them from emergencies and natural disasters such as epidemics, earthquakes and floods. The day is celebrated in Red Cross Organisations across the world by helping people with independence, humanity, impartiality, universality, unity and neutrality – the fundamental principles of the organisation.

As part of the celebration of the day, International Committee of Red Cross and its members organise programmes and events that encourage volunteers to promote their humanitarian activities. The volunteers are supposed to help people who are suffering from any kind of problem. The day motivates people to protect their own lives and ensure dignity of victims.