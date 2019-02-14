Cameroon joins world to commemorate radio day

Cameroon on Wednesday joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Radio Day, with many media stakeholders saying that the country must harness the power of radio to promote social cohesion.“There is a growing need for us as a country to harness the power of radio to promote nation-building projects. The protection of our indigenous languages is one such initiative that would benefit from the ubiquity of radio,”

Now in its eighth year, World Radio Day is an annual celebration of radio as a medium, and a recognition of its power and influence across the world as a tool that has survived and embraced the advent of many other media platforms.

Every 13 February was proclaimed by UNESCO to celebrate radio broadcast, improve international cooperation among radio broadcasters and encourage decision-makers to create and provide access to information through radio, including community radio stations.

Media pundits say “Radio is a powerful tool that brings people together and that has facilitated the spread of information to many people, even those in far-flung corners of the world.”