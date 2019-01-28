Cameroon joins world to observe Leprosy Day

Cameroonians have joined the world over to mark the 66th edition ‘World Leprosy Day’, themed “Ending Discrimination, stigma and Prejudices.

According to the National Committee for Leprosy Control, 249 new cases of leprosy has been detected recently as opposed to 23000 in the 1960s.

Health pundits say results are due to some of the strategies implemented by the government and other stakeholders to eradicate the disease.

Dr, Ernest Nji is the Coordinator of the National Leprosy control committee. He said the committee has made progress in detecting and treating. He revealed that strategies involve free treatment in health districts and the promotion of leprosy related research.

It should be recalled that more than 20 countries still have laws in place which discriminate against persons affected by the disease Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 200,000 cases are reported yearly with India accounting for more than half.

The last Sunday of January of every year is set aside as the World Leprosy Day to raise awareness about the disease, celebrate the people affected and mobilise support for leprosy control.