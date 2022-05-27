Cameroon: Joseph Dion Ngute Takes Part In African Union Summits In Malabo

Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute , on behalf of the Head of State, is taking part in two summits on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 May 2022.

Some twenty African leaders are scheduled to meet in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea from 27 to 28 May 2022. Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya is represented at this meeting by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

For two days, the head of government will bring the voice of Cameroon to the 15th extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU) on the humanitarian situation of the continent, the donors’ conference and the 16th extraordinary summit of the AU on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of regimes in Africa.

Chaired by Senegalese President Macky Sall, current chair of the AU, these summits are taking place against the backdrop of the succession of coups in Africa. West Africa has been a case in point in recent years. Countries like Guinea with the fall of Alpha Condé in September 2021, Mali in May 2021 with the fall of Bah N’Daw, Burkina Faso with the fall of Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January 2022.

In addition, the humanitarian situation on the continent is marked by massive displacements of people from country to country due to political instability, security crises, terrorism in the Sahel, Mozambique, Somalia and other countries on the continent, and inter-community conflicts.