Cameroon: Joseph Owona replaces late Fouman Akame at Constitutional Council

Prof Joseph Owona has been appointed to replace late Jean Fouman Akame as the eleventh member of Cameroon’s Constitutional Council.

He was appointed by Presidential decree this Wednesday April 15 in compliance with Law No 2004/005 of April 21 2004 that lays down the rules and regulations governing membership of the Constitutional Council.

The Jurist, born in 1945 in Akom, a village in Cameroon’s South Region will thus replace late Jean Fouman Akame who died on January 13, 2019.

President Paul Biya through decree no. 2018/105 of February 7, 2018 appointed eleven members of Cameroon’s Constitutional Council. Jean Fouman’s demise created a vacuum in the Council which has now been filled.

The newly appointed member, Joseph Owona is currently Professor emeritus and Honorary Chancellor of the University of Yaounde II Soa, Honorary Director of the Institute of International Relations of Cameroon, IRIC and Chairman of the Debt Recovery Corporation dubbed SRC.

He is a Professor in Public Law and Political Sciences, he was a Minister from 1983 to 2004 and Deputy Secretary General at the from 1985 to 1988, Minister of Higher Education from 1990 to 1992, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic from 1992 to 1994, Public Health Minister from 1994 to 1996, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of superior State audit from 1996 to 1997, Minister of Youths and Sports from 1997 to 2000, Minister of National Education from 2000 to 2004, FECAFOOT normalisation President from 2013 to 2015.