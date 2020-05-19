Cameroon: Joseph Owona takes oath of office as Constitutional Council member on June 12

Cameroon’s Parliament has been convened in congress on Friday June 12, 2020 at the Yaounde Conference Centre to receive the oath of Joseph Owona, recently appointed member of the Constitutional Council by Presidential decree.

The information is contained in a release signed this Tuesday May 19 by the President of the Bureau of the Congress of Parliament, Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

According to the release, the Congress of Parliament has been convened at the request of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya.

It will receive the oath of Prof Joseph Owona, appointed to replace late Jean Fouman Akame as member of the Constitutional Council by Presidential decree last April 15.