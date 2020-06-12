Politics › Institutional

Cameroon: Joseph Owona takes oath of office as Constitutional Council member today

Published on 12.06.2020 at 09h28 by journalduCameroun

Members of Cameroon's Constitutional Council (c) copyright

Recently appointed member of Cameroon’s Constitutional Council, Prof Joseph Owona takes oath of office this Friday.

Members of the Senate and the National Assembly will this Friday meet in congress to receive the oath taking of Prof Joseph Owona, appointed member of the Constitutional Council by Presidential decree last April 15.

The ceremony will take place at the Yaounde Conference Centre and will be presided at by the President of the National Assembly, the Rt Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, as prescribed by the law governing the holding of a congress.

Both houses are meeting in pursuant of article 14, paragraph 4 of the Constitution which stipulates that the congress will hold at the request of the President of the Republic to receive the oath taking of a member of the Constitutional Council.

Joseph Owona was appointed to replace Constitutional Council’s deceased member, Jean Fouman Akame.

Set up by the Head of State, HE Paul Biya in 1996, the Constitutional Council rules on the Constitutionality of laws and oversee national elections and referendums in the country.

It has eleven members at the head of which is Clement Atangana.

 

 

 

 

