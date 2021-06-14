Cameroon: Joshua Osih escapes SDF’s 8.2 “expulsion” clause

The first Vice Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Front party, SDF, Hon. Joshua Osih maintains membership following a decision to dismiss a disciplinary file on the application of the party’s article 8.2 “expulsion” clause tabled by the Littoral regional bureau led by Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu.

The decision to rule out the execution of the provisions of the said article on Joshua Osih for anti-party activities was taken during a meeting of the party’s highest deliberative organ, the National Executive Committee, NEC Saturday June 12 in Yaounde, chaired by the national Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi.

Osih’s fate as member of the party was placed on a balance after the legal department of the party was given the go ahead to investigate and present findings in the accusations levied against him by the party’s Littoral branch.

The branch accused him of having attended the swearing in ceremony of the President-elect on November 6, 2018, receiving money from the civil cabinet and jointly signing a petition with a group of MPs mostly led by the ruling CPDM- calling on the US Congress to refrain from interfering into Cameroon’s affairs.

The Littoral branch thus requested for his expulsion from the party for anti-party activities in accordance with article 8.3 on “loss of membership.”

At Saturday June 12 NEC meeting, the legal department which was given three weeks to present its findings argued that a quorum was not attained during the application of the aforementioned article, thus giving NEC the prerogative for judgment.

Preaching reconciliation and acting in accordance with section 15 of the party text, the national Chairman used his prerogatives and ruled out the application of the article on Hon. Joshua Osih given that both the latter and Hon. Jean Michel Nintcheu are considered as key actors for the party’s political engagements.